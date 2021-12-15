Woman arrested for elder abuse, coroner investigating death of father

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Coroner’s Office and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital December 5th after suffering from elder abuse.

On December 5, 2021, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta University Medical Center’s Emergency Room for a suspicious situation concerning the welfare of an elderly man.

62-year-old Bobby Laws was listed in critical condition when deputies arrived. Laws had electrical tape around his legs, multiple lacerations, stage 4 pressure ulcers and was emaciated. The Criminal Investigation Division has been diligently investigating this case which has resulted in the arrest of the victim’s daughter, 38-yuear-old Dianna Laws.

Dianna Laws has been committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on two felony charges of Neglect to a Disabled Adult, Elder, or Resident and Exploitation of an Elderly or Disabled Person.

Laws was living with his daughter on the 3000 blk of Deans Bridge Road at the time of the incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the GBI Lab.