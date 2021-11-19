Woman arrested for child cruelty, allegedly demanded child drink hot sauce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandra Jean Willard, 60, was placed under arrest this week and booked at Charles B. Webster after a warrant were issued for her arrest Tuesday, November 9th.

Now that Willard has been arrested and processed through Charles B. Webster Detention Center, the warrant for her arrest on a charge of 2nd Degree Child Cruelty has been made public.

Warrants allege that Willard snatched a 5-year-old boy by the hair and tried to put hot sauce in his mouth while holding him by the hair, then lifting the child up from the floor by the arm and leg.

An incident report filed by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office details investigators’ review of video in the case, saying that, once the child was lifted from the floor, it was difficult to tell whether the child was forced to drink the hot sauce.

A second incident is part of the same charge, with a filed affidavit claiming that Willard allegedly forced the same 5-year-old boy to wear a dress and held his hands while he struggled to take it off.

The incident report notes that a voice, alleged to be Willard’s, is heard taunting the child.

Willard has since been released from Charles B. Webster.