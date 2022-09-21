RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta woman is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a Richmond County Board of Education Police Officer.

Authorities say 33-year old Christine Jennifer Torres went to T.W. Josey High School early Tuesday morning.

Reports state Torres was asked the leave the building multiple times as she as causing a disruption.

As she was being escorted toward the door, authorities say Torres hit the officer in the face, mouth, and head with her fist causing the officer to bleed.

She’s being held in the Richmond County Jail on a $9000 bond.

Torres is charged with Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.