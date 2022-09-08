RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly striking someone with the back of a handgun.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Shalexis Olivia Ceaser, 25, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and False Imprisonment.

According to the incident report, the victim says she had gotten into a 4 door white vehicle, and she says she believes the driver and the passenger were friends and did not suspect that anything was wrong.

The incident report states that the victim referred to the driver of the vehicle as “Booty” while the rear passenger was described as a light-skinned black female who was referred to as “Lexi.”

According to the victim, both “Booty” and “Lexi” started questioning her about information that she gave an investigator about a subject involved in a shooting.

The victim says that “Lexi” reached over and hit her in the face with the back of a purple handgun, and both “Booty” and “Lexi” started attacking her stating that they were going to kill her.

The victim states that in fear for her life, she jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving at about 45 to 50 MPH, and the driver drove off leaving her there.

According to deputies, they were dispatched to the intersection of Skinner Miller Road and Scotts Way, and that is where they found the victim with multiple lacerations and possible broken leg.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Doctors Hospital and treated for her injuries, and the victim is in stable condition and has been released.