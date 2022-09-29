RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of neglecting and depriving a disabled adult of healthcare.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Lacey Shalee Cadle, 32, is accused of depriving the disabled victim of visits to the doctor and not bathing him properly.

Investigators state that Cadle is also being accused of knowingly and willfully exploiting the disabled victim by transferring money from the bank account of the victim to her own accounts without the consent of the victim.

Authorities say the condition of the residence was deplorable with dead mice, roaches, and feces on the floors.

Cadle was arrested on charges of Exploitation of Elderly or Disabled Person and Neglect to a Disabled Adult/Elder Person or Resident.