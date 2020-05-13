Woman allegedly throws bottle of bodily fluids through local Taco Bell drive-thru window

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of tossing a bottle of bodily fluids through a local fast food drive-thru window.

Deputies were called to the Peach Orchard Road Taco Bell on Friday, May 8th, just after 11:30 p.m. in reference to trouble with a customer.

The store manager told deputies that an unidentified woman threw a bottle of urine and feces through the drive-thru window.

Other employees corroborated the story, adding that the woman leaned out of the rear passenger window and squeezed the bottle of fluids at him before throwing it inside.

The business was closed after the incident due to contamination from the incident.

The suspect was reportedly in a silver sedan with a possible South Carolina tag driven by an unidentified black male subject.

The suspect is described as possibly being between 18 and 25 years-old, with long wavy black hair, wearing glasses and a white tank top.

If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080.

