OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina woman is accused of defrauding an assisted living patient out of nearly $310,000.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said 43-year-old Chanda Sargent of Salem is charged with financial transaction card fraud and 11 counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

The Attorney General’s office said that between January 19 and January 31, Sargent made $5,747.90 worth of charges on the victim’s debit card.

Later, between February 14 and June 30, the Attorney General’s office said that Sargent used her position as a power of attorney to defraud the victim out of funds and assets totaling $304,000.

The case was referred to the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office by the Appalachian Council of Governments’ Long-Term Care Ombudsman.

Sargent was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Monday and released on a $120,000 bond.