HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A man reportedly found choking a child at a Warner Robins Walmart led to a witness holding the man at gunpoint until police arrived.
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to a kidnapping in progress. When they arrived, they found a witness holding 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay at gunpoint.
According to witnesses, Doobay had taken the victim forcefully from a vehicle and into some nearby woods behind the Walmart. Doobay then threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them.
Doobay was charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to a child. The child was turned over to investigators for further follow-up and care.