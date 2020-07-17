Williston teen’s shooting death under investigation

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The death of a teenager in Williston is under investigation.

17-year-old Xaivier K. Priester was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning at AU Medical Center.

The Barnwell County Coroner states that Priester died from a gunshot wound. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators say the incident happened on the 800 block of Elko Street just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Currently, the case is being investigated by the Williston Police Department and the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office.

