Williston man arrested on child porn, exploitation charges

(WJBF) – A Williston man is facing federal charges related to child pornography.

Justin Chavis has been arrested and charged with Child Exploitation, Child Pornography, and Distribution of Child Pornography.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Chavis allegedly engaged in conversation with an undercover FBI agent and shared sexually explicit images and videos of children that he claimed to have created.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and was brought about as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. For more information, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.