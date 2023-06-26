WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two weekend shootings.

The first one was Friday night, June 23rd in the area of Meredith Circle and Lincoln Circle. There were no injuries and no reported damage in that incident. No suspects have been identified at this time.

The second incident happened Saturday night, June 24th. Two people were shot in the Whitehall area of town.

That investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

This is a developing story.