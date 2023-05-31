AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

The victim told deputies that she went to visit her family on Big Mama Court in Wagener and when she returned to her North Augusta home, her boyfriend, Cedric MeGee, began screaming at her.

“Why did you go behind my back and leave the house while I was at work?!”, the 43-year-old suspect reportedly shouted.

McGee also allegedly asked, “Why did you steal my underwear? Go get my underwear.”

The girlfriend said that’s when he got very aggressive and pulled out a knife and claimed he was “going to kill and throw her in a ditch and no one would find her.”

The woman said the suspect then began to hit her in the face with the knife’s handle and demanded she get on the bed and strip naked.

McGee then reportedly put the knife the the woman’s neck.

She told law enforcement that she wasn’t able to leave the home until McGee went to sleep.

The victim went to her father’s home and contacted the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the woman’s injuries match her story.

Cedric MeGee is charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature.