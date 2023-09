Jajuan Russell, victim

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Who killed Jajuan Russell? The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has the same question.

The agency is asking for help from the community as the investigation continues.

The 21-year-old was shot on the 3700 block of Oslo Road on April 17th, 2022 and died later at A.U. Medical Center.

Another victim was also shot, but recovered.

Anyone with any information on the the incident is asked the contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.