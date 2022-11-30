AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dozens of first responders and law enforcement responded to a shooting threat at Westside High School around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The incident turned out to be a hoax, one of several that were phoned into school districts across Georgia.

Parents NewsChannel 6 spoke to said they were not happy with how the situation was handled, and said the only initial information they received was from their students who were on lockdown inside the school.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree and the Richmond County Board of Education’s Police Chief Mantrell Wilson held a press conference shortly after the lockdown was lifted to address these concerns.

“We understand this is a very sensitive subject,” Roundtree said. “So our parents, I want to rest and assure you that this was complete cooperation with all involved including all EMA services, the Board of Education and of course Richmond County Sheriff’s office. And the training that we do, the protocols and the relationships in which we have together, resolved the situation without any injury.”

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 11 o’clock Wednesday morning that said there was an active shooter and five injured people at Westside High School.

When word of the threat started to get out, dozens of parents showed up outside the school.

“I saw how many cars are here, ambulance, fire trucks, bomb squad,” said Angela Mallard, a Westside parent. “I saw somebody in an ATF jacket. It’s a hoax, that’s what they’re saying now, but I didn’t get anything from the school or a call, all this came from my daughter.”

Parents said they are unsatisfied with the school board’s lack of communication about the incident, and told us they found out most of the information about the lockdown from their students.

“I don’t think it’s fair, I think we should know what’s going on, if our students are calling us in a panic, and now we’re all up here, I think we’re owed an explanation and I don’t think we should be sitting around waiting for one,” one parent said.

“They dismiss everything, they don’t take anything seriously,” said another.

After waiting outside, parents say they were pulled aside by school board officials and told it was a hoax, with no further information.

Even though the lockdown was lifted, and the school system said the school was safe, many parents decided to pull their kids out of school for the day.

When asked at the press conference about the lack of communication from the school board and law enforcement, Sheriff Roundtree said that ensuring the safety of the students is the first priority of the county.

“Any time you involve children in the nature of a school shooting, people always feel like no time or notification was granted, but our primary focus is the safety of the faculty and staff and the students,” he said.

Sheriff Roundtree also said that Richmond County, along with the FBI and GBI, are investigating to determine where the threat call came from.