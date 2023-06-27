AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Corrections, the investigation by the Department of Corrections’ Office of Professionals Standards into 30-year-old Faatimah Kadija Maddox’s actions while working with state inmates at the Augusta Medical Prison is active and ongoing.

Maddox, who was employed by WellPath, was arrested by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Friday, and charged with Sexual Assault by Persons With Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority.

According to the warrant filed for Maddox’s arrest, the Augusta resident is alleged on Monday, May 1, to have had sexual contact with a state inmate, who not her spouse, while she was serving in the capacity of a surgical technician and having supervisory authority over the inmate.

The warrant for Maddox’s arrest alleges that the incident took place in the medical prison’s operating room.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Corrections points out that Maddox was not directly employed by the Georgia Department of Corrections, but was an employee of their healthcare vendor, WellPath.

The Department of Corrections was unable to comment as to her employment status with WellPath.

Maddox is currently being held by Charles B. Webster Detention Center on a $8,450 bond.