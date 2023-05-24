EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett tells WJBF that his Office was asked to perform a death investigation after 38-year-old Willie Dublin was shot and killed Friday, May 19.

Coroner Burnett says that the victim was transported to Edgefield County Hospital and later pronounced dead the same day he was shot in the downtown heart of Johnston, SC, in a neighborhood wedged between Calhoun and Lee streets.

According to the Edgefield County Coroner’s office, 38-year-old Dublin was a resident of Johnston, SC. The autopsy performed in Newberry, SC, revealed that Dublin died as the result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Walker Street, according to Coroner Burnett, with Johnston Police Department performing the homicide investigation.

Dublin was pronounced dead Friday night at Edgefield County Hospital at 8:38 p.m.