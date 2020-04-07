Weaver Street shooting under investigation in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Investigators are looking into a shooting incident that happened Monday night.

The incident happened around 10:25 p.m. on the 100 block of Weaver Street.

Responding deputies located a male victim with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were stated to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators were told by other victims that they were sitting in a vehicle when suspects in a dark in color vehicle began shooting at them, striking the vehicle multiple times.

The home and two other vehicles was also found to have been struck by gunfire.

Suspects have not yet been identified.

If you have any information, please call 803-648-6811