AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – School administrators at Cross Creek High School have reported that a weapon was found on campus, Thursday morning.

In a letter sent to parents and families, Principal Sherri Darden states that a school resources officer observed a student entering the school, and smelled a strong, as of now unidentified, odor.

After an administrative search, a weapon was found.

The incident will now be addressed by the Richmond County Board of Education Student Code of Conduct and Discipline.

No further details have been released.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.

You can read the full letter below: