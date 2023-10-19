AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – School administrators at Cross Creek High School have reported that a weapon was found on campus, Thursday morning.
In a letter sent to parents and families, Principal Sherri Darden states that a school resources officer observed a student entering the school, and smelled a strong, as of now unidentified, odor.
After an administrative search, a weapon was found.
The incident will now be addressed by the Richmond County Board of Education Student Code of Conduct and Discipline.
No further details have been released.
You can read the full letter below:
October 19, 2023
Dear Cross Creek Families,
In an effort to keep you informed, I wanted to make you aware of an incident that took place at school this morning. A student entered the building and the Richmond County School System police officer identified a strong odor as the student walked by. During an administrative search, a weapon was found. The incident will be addressed by the Richmond County Board of Education Student Code of Conduct and Discipline.
We take these incidents seriously and address them quickly to ensure that our students and staff can remain focused on student achievement.
Please take this opportunity to have a conversation with your child(ren) about school safety, monitor their social media activity, and remind them to consider the impact of actions on and off campus. Please report any concerning activity to the school immediately or contact our Tip Line at (706) 828-1077.
As always, I appreciate your support of the Cross Creek High School and the Richmond County School System.
Sincerely,
Sherri Darden
Principal