AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Public Safety investigators are working to find a murder suspect after two people were shot, one of them killed, at the Burger King on York Street.

“We hear the gunshots every other night,” a concerned resident told NewsChannel 6. “We hear police all the time. We hear gunshots. The thing is there’s a lot of good people in this neighborhood,” she added.

Wednesday, Public Safety officers responded to a shooting at Burger King on York Street near Crossland Park. It was the first homicide in the city in 2023.

People who live nearby are concerned about the amount of crime they say happens in the area.

“I moved here a year and a half ago, and I would’ve never bought a house over here if I would’ve known the neighborhood,” the woman added.

Some of the neighbors are taking their own precautions to prevent crime.

“I have cameras all the way around my house. They will steal things out of the yard that don’t make no sense. They just don’t care. They have nothing else better to do,” she said.

For the people who live here, it seems like the crime continues to get worse.

“Come out at 7 in the morning to 6:30, you got kids cussing you out and you’re trying to get your kids at school. They’re waiting for the bus and they don’t wanna move. They’ll throw rocks at your cars. They throw shoes at your car, book bags, they don’t care,” the Aiken resident added.

Thirty-one-year-old Alan Black Jr. of Aiken was killed in Wednesday’s shooting. The status of the other victim is not known. Authorities are still searching for suspects.

“You have older people that are trying to walk their dogs around here. We have a church down there that they have a blessed box they get broken into every week,” she added.

Public Safety investigators are not saying anything about suspects or whether anybody has been arrested in this latest shooting. Neighbors say crime in the area impacts everyone.

“When it’s cold, they don’t come around, but it’s getting warmer. They’re gonna start again all summer long. I sit there and watch them. I went out there and yelled at ’em one time, they kicked my fence down.”