WAYNESBORO, G.A. (WJBF) – On March 6, around 4:11 am, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a call in reference to shots fired on the 600 block of Pauline Jenkins Street.

Once officers arrived they made contact with Jocelyn Nelson who was shot four times though her kitchen door.

Ms. Nelson identified the suspect as Saiah Williams and she is in fair condition at a local hospital.

Saiah Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts to please notify your local law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information related to this case please contact Chief Investigator Angela Collins at 706-554-8030 or 706-554-8022