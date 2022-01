WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for any information you can provide in the murder of Najee Holden.

Holden was murdered at 1158 Herman Lodge Blvd on January 7, 2022.

If you have any information, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division 706-554-8030 or Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal investigations Division 706-554-2133.

Callers may remain anonymous.