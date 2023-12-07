WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Five people have been arrested for allegedly having stolen weapons.

At approximately 1:15 Wednesday morning, Waynesboro Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of shots being fired in the area of Wallace Street and that a home had been damaged by gunfire.

While checking the area, Officer Baughman was on Chaucer Road when he spotted a black Kia Soul, which matched the description the vehicle from which the gunshots were allegedly fired, drive past him in the opposite direction.

Officer Baughman turned around and spotted the car, which was occupied by four adult males and one juvenile male, parked on Chaucer Circle.

After approaching the vehicle, an assisting Burke County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed a firearm inside of the vehicle underneath the driver’s seat.

After getting all occupants out, officers located a .223 rifle, three 9mm handguns, and a .45 caliber handgun inside the car. It was determined that the rifle and one of the 9mm handguns had been previously reported stolen. It was also determined that some of these subjects are suspected of having committed burglaries in Burke County and firearm thefts in Richmond County.

The four adult occupants of the vehicle, Jaquan Habersham (18) of Augusta, Terry Davis (21) of Keysville, Devin Wilkes (18) of Keysville, and Ryheem Rollins (22) of Waynesboro, were all taken into custody and transported to Burke County Detention Center. The juvenile occupant was transported to Augusta RYDC.

This case is currently under investigation, and charges are pending.