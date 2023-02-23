WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday morning, around 6:45 a.m., Burke County deputies responded to 403 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Keysville, GA for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, Corey Mack, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to groin.

Corey told deputies that he and his stepfather, Rafael Vasquez, had gotten into an argument at their home on Old Waynesboro Rd.

The victim said during the argument Vasquez pulled out a gun and shot him.

Corey was able to escape the house and run to a neighbor’s for help.

EMA transported him to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies located Vasquez at his home and took him into custody without incident.

He’s been charged with Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime and is currently being held at the Burke County Detention Center.