WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The man accused by authorities to be responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming, Jr. has been found guilty by a jury.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Cyrus Dion Mincey was found guilty by a Burke County jury of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and 2 Firearm charges on October 19th.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Mincey was sentenced to Life in Prison Without the Possibility of Parole with an additional 10 years confinement for the weapons charges.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the case happened as a setup of Fleming by Antwan Tukes, and on the way back from their daily walk to Delmac Minute Mart, Fleming was confronted by Mincey and Antonio Haynes.

Authorities say Mincey and Haynes chased Fleming, who ran to a neighbor’s door for help, and while he was banging on the door, Fleming was shot in the head with a .380 caliber pistol.

According to authorities, Fleming died on the porch.

According to authorities, Tukes remained at the crime scene while Mincey and Haynes fled to Grovetown to dump the getaway vehicle.

The D.A.’s office states that the murder weapon was never recovered.

According to the D.A.’s office, Tukes pled guilty to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation for his role in the setup, and Haynes is waiting trial for his involvement.