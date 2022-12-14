WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple charges after his ex-girlfriend said he held her captive and raped and assaulted her for months.

Investigators say 22-year-old Ismael Patricio Aquirre is facing charges of felony rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor battery.

Investigators responded to Burke Health on Monday night just before 11 p.m. in reference to a suspicious situation and trouble with a subject.

A woman who had been brought to the hospital by EMS for being unconscious and pregnant told a nurse that she was not actually pregnant, but that she needed help getting away from her ex-boyfriend, Aquirre. She told the nurse that she was being physically and sexually assaulted by Aquirre.

While the nurse and the woman were talking, Aquirre reportedly got very angry and tried to restrict the woman from talking. As he became even angrier, the hospital decided to call the police.

Deputies detained Aquirre and spoke to the woman who told them that she was being held captive by Aquirre at an apartment on the 200 block of South Liberty Street in Waynesboro. The victim told them that she had been forcefully removed from her Charleston, S.C. home four to six months ago and was transported to Waynesboro via an Uber.

When she got to Waynesboro, she told deputies that she was forced to do chores, was raped, had to eat, and drink when she was told to, and faked her pregnancy in order to keep Aquirre from beating and strangling her. Aquirre told the victim that if she did not do as she was told, he would contact his family to go kill her mother and daughters in Charleston.

Aquirre was arrested Tuesday at his home in Waynesboro and is being held in the Burke County Detention Center.