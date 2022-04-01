BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Waynesboro man is facing charges related to the distribution of child pornography.

On Tuesday, the Burke County Criminal Investigation Division and the GBI conducted a search warrant at a home on the 200 block of East 7th Street in Waynesboro.

During the search, multiple devices were seized from the home. Investigators arrested Jason Bonds Connelly as a result of the search.

Connelly is charged with 14 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and 2 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Investigators believe Connelly distributed over 50,000 files potentially related to child pornography and abuse.

More charges could be brought as the investigation continues.

This was a joint operation between multiple agencies, based on information gathered by the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes unit.