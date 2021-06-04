Waynesboro golf cart thieves sought

Surveillance image of a person believed to be involved with golf cart thefts at Mr. Golf Cart in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community in providing information regarding the theft of four golf carts. Investigators say they were stolen from Mr. Golf Carts on Mills Road in Waynesboro.

They say the suspect appears to be wearing a black hoodie, dark colored pants, carrying a dark colored book bag and was riding a bicycle.

The stolen golf carts are identified as:

2017 E-Z GO Electric Blue gas golf cart with white top. 2017 Club Car gas golf cart-Black on Black. Black golf cart with white top, rear seats Black golf cart with black top









Any information regarding this incident can be forwarded to the Burke

County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633

or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.