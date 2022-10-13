RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the incident happened on Washington Road on Thursday, October 13.

Georgia State Patrol tells NewsChannel 6 that troopers from the Grovetown unit attempted to stop a stolen Honda Accord on Berkmans Road.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Kenneth Thomas Paige of Augusta, failed to stop and took off west on Washington Road where he lost control and crashed into a tree.

Paige was not wearing a seat belt.

During the investigation, it was discovered the driver robbed the Hephzibah Walgreens Wednesday night.

At the time of the pursuit, Paige had a handgun in his possession and was wearing the same gloves he had on during the armed robbery.

The state trooper involved is not on leave.