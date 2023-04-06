WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Johnson State Prison issued a lookout for an escaped inmate from their facility.

Deshawn Garrison was sentenced in Fulton County for Rape.

Washington County Deputies made contact with a vehicle matching the lookout description. Attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle crashed in or near the City of Sparta in Hancock County. The occupants of the vehicle ran on foot.

At this time, many law enforcement agencies are in this area attempting to apprehend Garrison and his accomplices.

Authorities are urging people in the are to use caution in this area.

If anyone makes contact with suspects, call 911 immediately