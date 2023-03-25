WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Saturday morning before 1 am, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call that a person had been shot at home on South Washington Crossing in Tennille.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female administering first aid to the male victim who had been shot.

The victim, Chavis Lawrence, age 40, did not survive his injuries.

Sheriff’s Investigators along with Georgia Bureau of Investigations are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

This is an active investigation and more information will follow at a later time…