SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – A Sandersville man is facing charges related to child pornography.

On Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a home outside Sandersville, related to a Sexual Exploitation of Children investigation.

This search came about as the result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the search of the home, investigators seized a number of electronic devices.

As a result of the search, 51-year-old Robert Marion Thompson is facing 3 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) and 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Thompson has been taken to the Washington County Jail.