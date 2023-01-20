WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Washington County High School teacher has been arrested and is facing charges of sexual exploitation of children.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Michael Allan Dendy, of Milledgeville was arrested after a month’s long investigation into allegations of child pornography involving persons under the age of 18.

Dendy served as the head of the Washington County High School Drama Department, according to the school’s website.

The investigation is reportedly still active and additional charges and arrests are likely, according to investigators. Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County BOE Police are working together on the investigation.