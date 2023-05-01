AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Warrenville man is behind bars on several charges.

According to reports, 37-year-old Brent Lewis Hiers was arrested at a home on Birch Street in North Augusta on April 29th.

Authorities say when they arrived on scene they found Hiers holding a woman hostage with a knife to her throat. Deputies say they had to wrestle the knife away and tase Hiers before being able to place him in cuffs.

According to investigators, the victim told law enforcement that she and Hiers were just friends and they hung out from time to time. The victim said on this day, she got multiple calls from Hiers and he seemed very agitated. She stated she picked him up and took him to the Birch street home here he began to yell at his sister and a small child. The victim then said she convinced Hiers to leave the home to go run errands and he allegedly became more irate when he couldn’t figure out how to use a debit card. That’s when she said Hiers began assaulting her in the car and threatened to kill her if she ran out of gas. The two allegedly ended up at his sister’s house on Birch Street. He reportedly put the victim in a choke hold and threatened to stab her.

Brent Hiers is charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Attempted Murder

Kidnapping

Resisting Arrest

He remains in the Aiken County jail.