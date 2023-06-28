EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A local police officer was arrested for Simple Battery.

A report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Reddekopp, a Warrenton Police Officer, grabbed his wife’s arm during an altercation.

It says the wife had Reddekopp’s phone to upload some information, that’s when she saw he had been texting someone named “Jesse”.

The two began to argue. The victim told police her husband grabbed her arm and pinned it down to get the cell phone back. He then left his residence in his patrol car.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Deputies met up with Officer Reddekopp who admitted to grabbing his wife’s arm, but denied pinning it down.

Reddekopp was booked into the Columbia County Detention Center for simple battery.