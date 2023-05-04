WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Warren County man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia’s office, Michael Shane Jenkins, 44, of Warrenton, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the court documents and testimony, in November of 2021, investigators learned that Jenkins was distributing meth in Warren and McDuffie Counties while making frequent trips to the Atlanta area to re-up on his supply.

Authorities say Jenkins was arrested during a traffic stop in March of 2022 by Georgia State Patrol troopers, where they say they found a quantity of meth in his vehicle that later tested at a high level or “ice” purity.

According to investigators, more meth, multiple firearms, ammunition, and high-capacity magazines were found during a subsequent search of Jenkins’ residence.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia’s office, along with his federal prison sentence, Jenkins was also fined $2000 and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.