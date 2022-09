AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating two men.

27-year-old Travaris Johnson is wanted for Kidnapping and Aggravated Sodomy for an incident on the 3000 block of Amanda Circle on September 6th.

Travaris Johnson

21-year-old Teaquezz Bright is also wanted for Kidnapping for an incident at the same address.

Teaquezz Bright

Any information concerning these suspects, please the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.