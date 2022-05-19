AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 26-year-old Dante Marquis Phillips is currently being detained at Charles B. Webster Detention Center after his arrest Wednesday in connection to a May 9th shooting that left one victim facing possible paralysis.

On Monday, May 9, 2022, at 9:22 am, Richmond County Deputies responded to a residence on the 900 block of D’Antignac Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. The victim has been transported to Augusta University Medical Center, his condition was unknown at the time.

The victim was shot multiple times with a .45 caliber pistol in his midsection and his right hand, according to warrants that led to Phillips’ arrest.

The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital and underwent emergency survey for his injuries. He was listed in critical condition and faces possible paralysis as legal documents in the case were being filed.

A BOLO was issued for Phillips the next day.

In addition to charges of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission of Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felons, Phillips is also facing a kidnapping charge and multiple simple battery charges.

According to Richmond County Superior Court records, Phillips was previously arrested for of Felony Receipt, Possession, or Transport of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Obstruction of an Officer, and he entered a plea agreement in June 2021, which is noted in the warrants for his arrest in the D’Antignac shooting.

In 2018, according to court records, Phillips entered a conditional discharge program for four felony charges included Possession of Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Weapons violations charges for Phillips date back to when he was a juvenile.