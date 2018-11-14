Wanted Richmond County man facing child cruelty charges
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a local man wanted on child cruelty charges.
28-year-old Nathan Stephen Melton is wanted for 1st Degree Cruelty to Children in relation to a November 11th incident.
He is believed to be in either Martinez or Warrenton, Georgia.
Investigators believe Melton could be driving a blue 2006 Chevy Silverado with Georgia tag RJW3182
If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- More grant money to juvenile court expands therapy for teens and parents before doing jail time
- Edgefield County murder arrest
- Wanted Richmond County man facing child cruelty charges
- Missing Anderson County teens could have been taken by mother
Weird News
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect