Wanted Richmond County man facing child cruelty charges

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a local man wanted on child cruelty charges.

28-year-old Nathan Stephen Melton is wanted for 1st Degree Cruelty to Children in relation to a November 11th incident.

He is believed to be in either Martinez or Warrenton, Georgia.

Investigators believe Melton could be driving a blue 2006 Chevy Silverado with Georgia tag RJW3182

If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080