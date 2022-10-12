HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Armed Robbery suspect.

Police say the subject pictured robbed the Walgreens on Tobacco Road, near Windsor Spring Road on October 11th.

They were last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

Officials say the suspect was seen heading north on Windsor Spring Road toward Meadowbrook Drive.

This person is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the wanted suspect are asked to contact the RCSO (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.