AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A wanted attempted murder suspect has been located and arrested.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Jakari Mykel Stone was arrested at a residence on Covington Place in Augusta, Georgia without incident on Thursday afternoon around 12:50 P.M.

Authorities say the arrest happened after follow up investigations by Aiken County Investigators and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force from Columbia, S.C. and Augusta.

Stone was wanted for two counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Carrying a Weapon in a Business Prohibiting Concealed Weapon after a shooting incident on August 15th.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Stone is being held in the Richmond County Detention Center pending his extradition to Aiken County.

Authorities say that this is still an ongoing investigation.