AUGUSTA (WJBF) – 28-year-old Benjamin Odom is wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault.

The incident occurred on January 17th near Powell Road.

Odom is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.

Any information regarding the location of this suspect, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1464 or (706) 821-1080.

Callers may remain anonymous.