Virginia murder suspect arrested in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A murder suspect wanted in Virginia has been arrested in CSRA.
48-year-old Leslie Hackler of Tazewell, VA was arrested by Richmond County Deputies at the Econo Lodge on 15th Street.
Hackler is wanted on 2nd Degree Murder charges in Virginia.
She’s now being held at the Webster Detention Center, on hold for Virginia Authorities.
