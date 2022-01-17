Violent weekend in Washington County, multiple shootings near Tennille during weekend

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for a suspect believed tied to a shooting in which multiple homes were struck by bullets along one road in rural Tennille, GA.

The shooting involved multiple homes being damaged by gunfire along Saras Road outside of Tennille. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they recovered upward of 30 shell casings from the scene. The bullets fired were from multiple firearms, according to a statement released from Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran.

While several suspects and persons of interest are being sought in this incident, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified Keimahn Cuyler as a suspect.

Keimahn Cuyler

Cuyler has outstanding warrants following another shooting incident at the Jet Food Store at 621 Sparta Road, just a few blocks from downtown Sandersville, in which he is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Keimahn Cuyler was last seen driving a burgundy Buick with dents in the door and a missing hubcap. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about where Cuyler might be located or have a possible sighting of him, you are encouraged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 552-0911 or your local 911 operator.

In a separate incident Saturday afternoon, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies and the GBI responded to a shooting incident along the 500 block of Irwin Avenue outside of Tennille in which a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back. Emergency Medical Personnel transported the victim to a trauma center for his injuries.

Within 24 hours, two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were been taken into custody and charged in this incident.