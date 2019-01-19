Video shows little girl exiting car with her hands up as others are arrested Video

Tallahassee, FL (ABC) - Two men have been arrested after they were caught shoplifting from the Bealls Outlet on Capital Circle Northeast.

On Thursday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., Tallahassee Police officers were called to the Bealls Outlet in the 3200 block of Capital Circle Northeast for a shoplifting.

TPD says they information that one of the suspects had what appeared to be a gun in their waistband. Because of this, the Loss Prevention officers did not stop the suspects, but provided TPD officers with a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Responding officers were able to stop the suspects in the parking lot and detain them inside their blue pickup truck.

The suspects, 34-year-old Chad Bom and 38-year-old James McMullen, were charged with the theft from the Bealls Outlet. Officers did not say if a gun was found.

Police say they were later made aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media. That video has since gone viral.

In the video, you can see police holding one of the suspects at gunpoint as he exits the car. Soon after, a young child gets out of the car with her hands up, as one of the suspects in handcuffed.

TPD is currently reviewing the incident and the body worn camera video from the incident.

"It's very important to know that there's always more than one version of the story and different perspectives of one incident," said TPD Officer Damon Miller. "Luckily we do have body cameras on all the officers which is another reason why we wanted them and were glad to have them. It shows the importance of them so we can see the different aspects of what's going on."

Both have been charged with petit theft (2nd degree).

Officer Miller said officers discovered the gun in the car was a pellet gun.

Once they fully review this case, they will provide an update on their social media accounts.""