AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out around 5:30 p.m. A male victim had been shot at least once and was transported by private vehicle to the hospital for treatment.

Details about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects were not immediately provided. The investigation is ongoing.