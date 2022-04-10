ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The victim of a Anderson County plant shooting has been identified by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

We previously reported two people were injured in a shooting at an Anderson County plant the night of April 5 and the suspect, a former employee, was dead.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the FRÄNKISCHE plant on AM Ellison Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Iain Samuel Peare, 24, of Belton. His death has been ruled as a homicide.

This investigation is on-going by the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office.