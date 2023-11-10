AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: Friday morning’s fire on Huntington St. has been ruled an arson / homicide, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office has arrested 31-year-old Ricky Chevez Cooper in connection to the fire. He has been charged with murder and first-degree arson.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office responded to 512 Huntington Street in reference to a fire death.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Luis Edgardo Gonzalez, was found inside of the burning home by Augusta Firefighters while battling the blaze shortly after 2:00 am Friday morning.

Authorities say Gonzalez was homeless.

He was pronounced dead at 3:00 am.

Additionally, during the fireground operations, two firefighters sustained burns, one to the forearm and the other to the legs.

This is a developing story.