GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville woman pleaded guilty to making fraudulent Medicaid claims.

Nina Bourret, 41, was an owner of Agapi Behavior Consultants, Inc., which provided services for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

According to the US Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, Bourret submitted claims to Medicaid on behalf of Agapi that fraudulently certified services had been provided, or that more services had been provided than actually were.

The investigation revealed that the claims contained fraudulent statements in excess of $900,000.

The district judge in charge of the case accepted Bourret’s guilty plea but has not yet handed down a sentence.