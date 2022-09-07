RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County is still looking for an unknown white man wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident that happened May 1st, 2021 at 533 Broad Street.

Authorities say the wanted man is 6’5″ and weighs approximately 300 pounds, and he has a dark color beard with a slight graying in the chin area.

According to the incident report, deputies were dispatched to the place where the incident took place, and Kadarius Cheatham states that he and his cousin, Mario Brisbon, had come out of the bathroom and that is when they noticed the unknown white man “mean-mugging” Brisbon.

Cheatham states in the report that he turned his head for a split second, and when he turned back around, he saw the white man in fighting stance while Brisbon was lying on the floor.

The deputy in the incident report states that he spoke to a witness who states that he noticed two people were in a physical altercation, and that he saw Brisbon lying on the floor from a hit to the head.

Then, Cheatham says in the report that the man starts charging towards him trying to fight him, and they started fighting until several people started pulling him and the white man a part.

Cheatham tells authorities that the white man left in an unknown direction.

If anyone has ANY information in regards to the identity of the unknown individual, please contact Sgt. Lucas Heise or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1026 or (706) 821-1080.