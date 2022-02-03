Unidentified person wanted for questioning involving theft in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in search for the unidentified person in the photo who is wanted for questioning involving theft.

Authorities say the pictured subject is wanted for questioning in reference to a Financial Transaction Card Theft that happened on Thursday, December 16th, 2021 at Queensborough Bank ATM on Greene Street in Augusta, Georgia.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of this subject, please contact Sgt. William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1023 or (706) 821-1020.

All callers can remain anonymous.